Teacher Feature: Lou Cinda Pohler

Lou Cinda Pohler
School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: Computers and art.
Years teaching: 21 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of fine arts from University of Texas San Antonio, and a bachelor of arts in graphic design from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I fell into teaching by accident. I was working helping teachers in Fredericksburg with their bulletin boards and the school started an art program and asked me to teach it. I loved teaching, and continued.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Both connecting with students and seeing the “a-ha” moments when they get a concept, and having past students tell me how they are using what I taught them.
Hardest part of teaching: The overcrowded public-school classes. It’s hard to teach when you’re doing crowd control. That’s why I came to OLH.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would bring back more trades classes that can lead a student to employment.
Other duties at school: I supervise the yearbook, and I’m the TAPPS fine arts coach.
Hobbies/interests: I like to travel to historical sites, read mysteries, and paint acrylic folk art and other things. I also love to be with my family.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Comfort when I was in the sixth grade. I was valedictorian of Comfort High School in 1982. I earned my BFA from UTSA, then in 1985 a friend, Lori Voight, introduced me to Gordon Pohler at the Long Branch in Kerrville. He was living in Fredericksburg, and I was in Comfort. He took me to a movie for our first date, and we were married in 1986. I was a stay-at-home mom, but I sold my paintings at craft fairs, until my youngest was in kindergarten. I was helping teachers with their bulletin boards, while doing graphic design on the side, and when St. Mary's Catholic School in Fredericksburg started an art program, they asked me to teach it. I was there for 10 years, and earned my graphic design degree from SU in 2008 while briefly working at Herring Printing. Then I taught at B.T. Wilson, for Llano High School, and then I came to OLH. We have three grown kids. Cory does stained glass in Fredericksburg, and he and his wife Tammie have a son, Noah, and a baby on the way. Our daughter Haley and her husband, Can Sen, have three children. Dexter is six and Clementine is four, and they go to St. Mary’s; and Ellie is two months old. Haley is a nurse in Fredericksburg. Our youngest son, Josh, is a gardener and cook for a winery in Hye.
