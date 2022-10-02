National performer Jason Petty returns to Kerrville to reprise his role as Hank Williams along with an Opry-stage of country music icons in Classic Nashville Live! at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Petty will be joined by Nashville musicians and headliner Gail Bliss to recreate iconic country legends including Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and Patsy Cline.
While Petty and Bliss have an uncanny ability to take on the personality of each performer, the show is more about tribute than imitation. Much of his material comes from visiting with Opry performers during his two years at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1990s.
“You try to give them a characterization, or maybe some vocal nuances,” he said of the singers he will portray. “We try to get the music right. You just try to be yourself and be personable and say, hey, we're gonna play some of the greatest songs in country music history, by some of the great artists, and we've got a fabulous band. And we're gonna tell a few stories on the way. So, sit back, relax, and let's take a Disney World ride through country music land.”
Tickets are available from $20 to $40, and can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts. com, or by calling (830) 896-9393. Box office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This event is part of the Cailloux Performance Series, designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
It is presented by Century 21 The Hills Realty, and is a Playhouse 2000 Production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.