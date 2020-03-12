Pets of the Week – March 11, 2020

Jep
Jep (left) is a male, tri-colored Shepherd Mix. He is approximately 3 months old and weighs a little over 15 lbs. Jep is a typical puppy with lots of energy, and loves to play. He is still young and needs a committed owner who is willing to spend time with him so he can learn and get plenty of exercise. Jep’s adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Wednesday
Say hello to Wednesday (right), an adorable, completely fancy little girl who deserves to live a fancy life. She is a sweet, gentle kitty and if you hadn’t yet noticed, she is an absolutely gorgeous calico, with a single smudge on her forehead - just as some may have received this past Ash Wednesday. It’s completely unbelievable to us that Wednesday has not found her forever home. She’s been waiting for months. Wednesday could not be more perfect. She absolutely loves everyone she meets, from human to four-legged just like her. Wednesday is 8 months old, spayed, fully vaccinated, felv/fiv tested negative and microchipped. Come meet her at Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter, 515 Spur 100.
