The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas wrapped up the year with attendance at the State Convention, followed by the end of year luncheon, the awarding of the annual scholarship, and the induction of 11 new members to the chapter.
The 131st Annual National Convention of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was held May 26-28 in Austin. Attending from the JDB Chapter were Judy McVay, Makayla McVay, Betty Sawall, Tammy Kneuper, Fayrene Craddock, Kathy Murray, Anne Lieck, and Nancy O’Massey, the number of attendees meeting the qualifications for the 2023 6-star award.
Chapters receiving this award have met requirements in six categories, including increasing membership, fulfilling volunteer hours, and a percentage of the members attending state convention. The Joshua D. Brown Chapter was awarded its 19th chapter 6-star award at the Awards luncheon.
A report was delivered regarding the almost completed construction of the Republic of Texas History Center in Austin, which will hold its grand opening on Nov. 5, 2022. This project has been a tremendous undertaking for the organization, and the JDB Chapter has given generously to the building fund over the years, and will make a trip to Austin for the occasion.
The “Pretty in Pink” end of year luncheon was held on June 6 at the YO Ranch Hotel in Kerrville and was attended by about 40 members and guests. Eleven new members were sworn in and received a bouquet of Texas bluebonnets and a Texas flag in commemoration of the event.
New members are: Janice Engler (transfer from another chapter), Abigail Lindner, Dawn Kanady, Sharon Bulian, Donna Damon, Nelta Tinsley, Kimberly Jones, Chelsea Charlton, Sheena Alford, Madison McVay, and Shannon Miller. Several members gave short but interesting biographies of women who had influenced them in their lives.
The 2022 high school senior scholarship this year was awarded to Hunter de Saegher, a Tivy High School senior. He has been very active in Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in October of 2020.
He served on staff at the National Youth Leadership Training Course for the BSA for two years, helping teach 48 youths leadership and team building skills. He was also on the THS Mock Trial Team, a member of Interact Club and National Honor Society, serving in leadership positions in each of these programs.
He is passionate about music, and has been a faithful member of his school choirs since fourth grade. He served on the Choir Council at THS as Librarian, Section Leader, Secretary, and President.
Hunter plans to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the fall, pursuing a degree in Electrical Engineering with a minor in Music.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter will resume meeting on Sept. 26, and meets the fourth Monday of each month from September to May at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.
Any woman having attained her 16th birthday is eligible for membership, provided she is a lineal descendant of a man or woman who rendered loyal service for Texas prior to the consummation of the Annexation Agreement of the Republic of Texas with the United States of America on the 19th of February 1846. Anyone interested in help with their search for ancestors may contact Registrar Anne Lieck at (210) 260-1148, or email annelieck7@ gmail.com.
