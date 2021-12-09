Teacher Feature: Sharon Pintsch

School: Tivy High School.
Subject taught: Health science for people aiming for health care professions, and the Certified Nursing Assistant class.
Years teaching: 14 years.
Years at school/district: Eight years at Tivy High School.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Lamar University, and my licensed vocational nurse certification from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always liked helping people. In my kindergarten memory-book I said I wanted to be a teacher or a nurse, and now I’m both.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Inspiring students to be prepared to enter the workforce and be successful life-long learners.
Hardest part of teaching: Fitting all the things teachers need to do into the school day.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The way standard testing is administered.
Other duties at school: I am the Career and Technology Committee chair, and I’m on the Academic Excellence Committee. I also sell tickets at football games.
Hobbies/interests: I like to read historical fiction and non-fiction, and I love to go to the beach.
Personal history: I was born on Altus Air Force Base near Altus, Okla., and grew up in many places. I graduated from Lumberton High School, in Lumberton, Texas, in 1984. While I was there, I met Keith Pintsch on a blind date my senior year, but ended up dating his best friend, then after graduation we did other things. I went to a lot colleges, on a “six-year plan,” because I didn’t know what I wanted to do. For a while I was dating the president of the Houston Rockets basketball team, and I got to travel with the team to games. My father had a heart attack in August of 1998, so I returned home to Beaumont while he recovered. I called up Keith, and we started dating. We were married in September of 1990. I finished college at Lamar in 1993, then taught at Caldwood Elementary in Beaumont for two years. Keith’s parents, Bill and Beverly Pintsch, bought property in Kerrville, and when we came to see it, we liked the Hill Country. We moved here in 1995, and bought our own place. I taught in Comfort ISD for a year, then taught at Notre Dame School from 1997-2002 while I went to Schreiner University and got my LVN. I worked in the operating room at Peterson Medical Center, then for a doctor, until I decided to return to teaching in 2014. I’ve been at THS ever since. We have a daughter, Amber, who is a junior at Hardin–Simmons University in Abilene, studying occupational therapy.
