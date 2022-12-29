Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, has already begun the work of rehearsing the first title in their upcoming season of plays and musicals presented by and for the people of Kerrville and The Hill Country.
P2K’s Season 2023 will start with Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical from the heart of Broadway’s “Golden Age,” on February 3, 2023 in The Cailloux Theater.
2023 is P2K’s twenty-fifth consecutive year of operation; they started with William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker” at the Hill Country Youth Ranch’s Turner Theater in November of 1998. Season 2023 will celebrate that anniversary and add some new wrinkles to their standard offerings.
“Me and Juliet” is a romantic “back-stage” musical that focuses on the lives of theater people with all the terrific music one would expect from the masters of the American Musical.
It features a cast of more than 25 and a live orchestra of 16 who will bring audiences something “brand new” – though it was written in 1953 – from the most popular artists in Musical Theater history.
The show is presented in partnership with Schreiner University Theatre, and will be recognized as their “Centennial Musical,” one part of Schreiner’s year-long 100th Anniversary celebration.
Tickets to enjoy “Me and Juliet” are priced from $24 to $28, or just $15 for children and students.
Next up in P2K’s year is the first in a new series of modern plays dubbed “Playhouse NOW!.” This “series within the season” is designed to offer exciting titles from some rising theater artists for those looking for modern experiences.
The inaugural title in the “Playhouse NOW!” series is “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” an award-winning comedy/drama from the brilliant MacArthur Fellowship playwright Sarah Ruhl, author of “Stage Kiss” and others.
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” will be presented in the VK Garage Theater from April 14 to 30.
Another innovation in P2K’s Season 2023 is the creation of the “VK Garage Dinner Theater” in October. The company plans to transform their “black box” space into the showroom of a down-on-its-luck Las Vegas Casino to present the interactive comedy/mystery “Betting on Bloodshed” by Will Murdock.
Dinner seating for up to 30 will begin at 6:00 for the 7:30 show, where regularly-priced seating will also be available. And, everyone will be served dessert at intermission, when the audience will get to vote on that performance’s surprise ending.
Dinner will be catered by Rails, A Café at the Depot, and will add $42 per person to the regular ticket price of $24 per person.
Other events in Season 2023 include the modern comedy “Beer for Breakfast” by Sean Grennan; the fourth installment in P2K’s Agatha Christie cycle, “A Murder Is Announced;” and the holiday-themed “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall,” by Lynn Halliday, Arlene Hutton, James Hindman and Craig Pospisil.
The year will also include the eleventh annual “Shakespeare In The Park” presentation, presented in partnership with The City of Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Department and Tivy High School Theater, and sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
This year’s project will be the company’s first foray into Shakespeare’s “History Plays.” They’ll present what many scholars believe to be the most important of them, “Richard The Third,” in Louise Hays Park on June 2 and 3. As always, this event is offered to the public with free admission.
Tickets for these shows, and all the shows coming to The Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters in 2023, can be purchased at The Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10am to 1pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. All are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.