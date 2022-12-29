Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, has already begun the work of rehearsing the first title in their upcoming season of plays and musicals presented by and for the people of Kerrville and The Hill Country.

P2K’s Season 2023 will start with Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical from the heart of Broadway’s “Golden Age,” on February 3, 2023 in The Cailloux Theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.