The staff and board at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center announce that they have raised the necessary funds to hire The Bosworth Company to replace the current heating and air conditioning system, starting the week of March 16-20.
The staff and board called the current HVAC system “decrepit” and said this replacement is scheduled to be completed just in time for summer.
They thank everyone who contributed to their fundraising campaign.
“Thanks to you all, we did it! It is your generosity that will keep KACC comfortable in the coming months and years. Once the work is completed, we will throw a big thank-you party at KACC, so you can feel the difference you made here,” the announcement said.
They said parking will be a challenge. During the installation of the new system, The Bosworth Company crew will use the back parking lot on Main Street for various phases of the project.
Patrons and students are asked to park in the downtown parking garage, the Kerr County Courthouse lot, or on Earl Garrett Street when visiting KACC.
There will be days when the galleries will be warmer than visitors may want it to be.
The estimate for project completion is April 15, before the summer begins.
“We will do what we can to keep things as comfortable as possible in the center. If you have a portable air conditioning unit or two that we can borrow during the coming weeks, please give us a call.”
They don’t yet know how noisy it is going to be in the center. “Just bear with us.”
For information, call the KACC at 895-2911 on Tuesday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
