Teacher Feature: Maggie Fogle

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Third grade math and science.
Years teaching: 15 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts from Ashford University, and a master of education from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I really love working with kids.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see the lightbulb turn on when those connections are made.
Hardest part of teaching: That I don’t have control over the kids’ environments after they go home.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to slow the pace, to let kids grow individually.
Other duties at school: I’m the UIL Number Sense coach, and I serve on the Tally STEM and Behavior committees. I also have been enrolled in the KISD Leadership Program.
Hobbies/interests: I read anything and everything, and I love to travel abroad and within the U.S., from the Smithsonian to Yellowstone. I like to spend time with my family.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Rzeszów, the largest city in southeastern Poland, graduating from the VI High School (high schools in Poland don’t have names, just Roman numerals) in 1993. I moved to London, where I worked as a babysitter while I learned English. In 2001 my friend, Dea Cunningham, introduced me to John Fogle, who was in the U.S. Navy stationed in London. We had been dating for six months when 9-11 happened, and since he was in intelligence he became very busy. But we married Dec. 17, 2004, and moved to Honolulu. I worked at a Montessori day care in Hawaii, and did the same after we were transferred to Bremerton, Wash. in 2009. In 2012 we returned to England, this time in Islip, a village of about 600 people. There I became an inclusion teacher for first grade. John retired in 2014 and we moved to Harper, where I substituted for a year, then in 2015 started teaching fifth grade. In 2022 I came to KISD, and now I’m teaching third grade at Tally. We have two boys. Keoni is a sophomore at Harper High School, and is active in Future Farmers of America. Joshua is in the eighth grade in Harper, plays sports, and is in the band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.