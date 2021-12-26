Last Minute Gift Ideas - Live Entertainment in 2022

If you've got names left on your gift list - especially those "hard to give" friends and family - the gift of entertainment in the new year may be a perfect fit.
Tickets to enjoy an upcoming concert, play or musical at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts are truly "one size fits all," and they won't take up any more room on that crowded knick-knack shelf.
A wide variety of options is available in just the next few weeks.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Kerrville's own Symphony of the Hills will present the most popular event in their season, the annual "Pops" concert - this year dubbed "Outlaws and Heroes."
This program aims to bring to life the dramatic scenery and action of frontier living in America and around the world. Featured works include the film score to “How the West Was Won” by Alfred Newman, Aaron Copland's familiar suite from the ballet “Billy the Kid,” and Felix Mendelsohn's overture “The Hebrides.”
Tickets for "Outlaws and Heroes" start at just $25.
One week later, Playhouse 2000 brings world-famous folk artists "The Kingston Trio" to the Cailloux Theater on Sunday, Jan. 16 for a 5 p.m. show.
Well known for hits like "Tom Dooley," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "Blowin' In the Wind," and "500 Miles," the Kingston Trio launched a new generation of folk music in the 50's and 60's and influenced all that came after them.
With a new lineup closely related to the original trio, the group continues to play concerts around the world, and will conclude the Texas portion of their current tour in Kerrville.
Tickets to hear "The Kingston Trio" are priced from $20 to $45, with discounts for students and children.
The final concert of January is the return to the Cailloux Stage by "The New Buddy Holly Band," one of the Hill Country's favorite acts, on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Once again highlighting the hits that launched Rock and Roll, the band promises some new additions to their set list as well.
Seats for "The New Buddy Holly Band" start at just $25 and the very best seats are only $40, but they'll go fast; early reservations are recommended.
In February, Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, will launch their Season 2022 with the brand new romantic comedy "Now and Then."
Written by Sean Grennan, who penned the hit of P2K's 2017 season "Making God Laugh," "Now and Then" uses time travel to explore the "what ifs" inherent in long-term relationships.
Show dates for "Now and Then," being presented in the VK Garage Theater, are Feb. 4 through Feb. 20, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $24.
The Cailloux Performances, sponsored by Century 21 the Hills Realty, will bring back singer/actor Jason Petty and his production of "Classic Nashville Live" on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Many will recall Jason's tribute to Hank Williams, Sr. presented as part of the Cailloux Performances in 2017. This year he joins forces with singer Gail Bliss to celebrate the golden years of Nashville duos such as Loretta and Conway and Johnny and June, plus greats like Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline.
Not just concerts, Jason's shows are full productions featuring sets, costumes, lots of stories, and faithful re-creations of classic country music.
Tickets to enjoy "Classic Nashville Live" are priced from $20 to $40.
Tickets to any of these specific events will make any recipient light up on Christmas morning but, if it's hard to choose, gift certificates are available in any combination, and can be used for any event in the Cailloux or VK Garage Theater any time in 2022.
The Cailloux Box Office is available by telephone at (830) 896-9393 through 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. Window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is managed by Playhouse 2000 on behalf of the City of Kerrville. Playhouse 2000 is also Kerrville's Community Theater, and presenters of the Cailloux Performances and the Cailloux Young People's Performances Series.
