Registration is open for Dietert Center’s “Round to Remember” golf tournament, presented by Broadway Bank.
The four-person scramble is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville.
Check-in is set for 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a putting contest. Groups will tee off at 1:30 p.m. with a Peoria scoring system.
Prizes will be awarded for first (gross & net), second, third, holes in one, and closest to the pin contests for men and women.
The fee to participate is $150 per golfer.
Available sponsorships range from $100 to $1,500, however, donations in any amount are appreciated. Registration and sponsorship forms are available at Dietert Center, Riverhill Country Club, and online at www.dietertcenter.org.
Dietert Center Executive Director Brenda Thompson said, “This is the only fundraiser we hold for Dementia Care Advocates, which is the only program of its kind in our area. Navigating dementia is such a unique journey that we want to provide the tools to manage the changes taking place. With the proceeds from this tournament and additional community support, we can continue to provide these programs for those who need them most.”
Support generated from the tournament provides for Dementia Care Advocates programs at Dietert Center. These programs include classes to help both care givers and loved ones suffering from cognitive decline along with support groups and other resources and activities.
Dietert Center offers a single class called “Understanding Dementia” that is open to anyone wanting to raise their awareness and insight, along with a series of classes for caregivers and loved ones who are experiencing early stages of cognitive impairment called “Changes, Challenges, and Choices.”
The classes and support groups for caregivers and loved ones experiencing dementia go hand-in-hand with our Take 5 Club day respite care program that operates three days per week at Dietert Center.
If you’d like to know more information about the tournament or any Dietert Center programs, please call (830) 792-4044 or drop by 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville.
Dietert Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to proactively support healthy aging by providing information, services, activities and rewarding volunteer opportunities that enhance quality of life.
