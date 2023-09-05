Teacher Feature: Mark Caronna

School: Notre Dame Catholic School.
Subject taught: A social-emotional learning class called “Friendzy.”
Years teaching: Four years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in religion from Liberty University, and a master of science in psychology from the University of Phoenix.
Reason you chose a career in education: I began my education to teach, but I entered a career in law enforcement. After I retired, I returned to education. My goal has always been to serve people.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the looks on kid’s faces when they really understand a concept.
Hardest part of teaching: Helping kids to learn who have suffered trauma, so they can overcome it and become a success.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we had a system for testing to see if they are learning what they need. I’d like to go back to the Iowa Test of Basic Skills.
Other duties at school: I’m also the school counselor, so I conduct individual and group counseling.
Hobbies/interests: I like mountain biking, hunting, camping, and all outdoor stuff.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Houston, where I attended Bellaire High School. In the 10th grade I was in a co-ed physical education class with Teresa Leaman, and I asked for a date to the Meyerland Cinema. We both went to Sam Houston State University, and were married in June of 1982. In December of 1982, I started the police academy. Upon graduating I worked for the Houston Police Department. While there I completed my BS in 2007 and MS in 2009. After retiring in 2011 I joined Crisis Chaplaincy of Texas, now Crisis Chaplaincy of America, and completed their training. I worked with the Pastoral Care Ministry of North Cypress Medical Center. I had hunting property at Carta Valley, south of Rocksprings, and when I went hunting would visit the Hill Country. I kept telling Teresa we should move here, and I got her to visit in 2014. She loved the Guadalupe River, and said, “Now I understand why.” Every time we’d come hunting, we’d work with our Century 21 realtor, and he found us a home in Bandera. We moved July 2, 2015. I volunteered as a patrol chaplain for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Hierholzer, and for two years also volunteered at Warrior’s Heart, a residential facility in Bandera for veterans and first responders. Teresa teaches fourth grade at NDCS, and I was serving on the School Safety Committee. Notre Dame also needed a counselor, so I started in November of 2022. We have three grown children, Stephen, James, and Sarah, all in Houston. Sarah is married to Chaz Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.