Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is hosting open auditions for the first show in their 2023 season, a “new” musical by the famous team of Rodgers and Hammerstein to be presented in partnership with Schreiner University’s theater program.

Actors and singers age 16 and up are invited to audition for “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical the famous pair wrote in 1953.  Roles are available for up to 20, plus chorus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.