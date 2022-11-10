Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, is hosting open auditions for the first show in their 2023 season, a “new” musical by the famous team of Rodgers and Hammerstein to be presented in partnership with Schreiner University’s theater program.
Actors and singers age 16 and up are invited to audition for “Me and Juliet,” a little-known musical the famous pair wrote in 1953. Roles are available for up to 20, plus chorus.
“Me and Juliet” premiered at New York’s fabulous Majestic Theater in May of 1953, and ran for more than 500 performances there and in Chicago. It featured famous soprano Isabel Bigley fresh from her portrayal of “Sarah Brown” in “Guys and Dolls” and future superstars Shirley McClain and Shirley Jones both appeared in the chorus.
A “back-stage” musical, “Me and Juliet” tells the behind-the-scenes story of the cast, crew and audience of a fictional long-running Broadway hit. It’s best-known song is “No Other Love Have I,” a number one hit for Perry Como in 1953.
Leading roles include “Jeanie,” a chorus girl; “Bob,” a stage electrician and “bad guy;” “Larry,” the assistant stage manager and love interest to Jeannie; “Mac,” the stage manager, and many more members of the cast and crew, both singing and non-singing, plus a singing chorus. Most roles will play between 25 and 45 years old, though a wide range is available.
Prospective performers are invited to attend one of the two audition dates, either Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m., or Monday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m., both in the Cailloux Theater.
Everyone interested in a featured role should prepare a 32-bar song from the Broadway or pop repertoire and bring sheet music for the provided accompanist. Potential chorus singers will be asked to perform a number taught at the audition as part of a small group.
The show will be directed by Jeffrey Brown, P2K’s executive director, assisted by Choreographer Heather Cunningham and Stage Manager Kerri Sparkman.
Rehearsals will begin in December, followed by a two week break for Christmas and continuing in January.
“Me and Juliet” will be presented in the Cailloux Theater from Feb. 3-19. A complete schedule of both rehearsal and performance days can be seen online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com or requested at the Cailloux Box Office during regular hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville’s Community Theater, and manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information, including other performances coming in P2K Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
