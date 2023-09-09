Barnett Chapel, Livingway Community Church, Mt. Olive Baptist and Zion Lutheran will host the “Annual Neighborhood Picnic” on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this free community event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Barnett Chapel, Livingway Community Church, Mt. Olive Baptist and Zion Lutheran will host the “Annual Neighborhood Picnic” on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to attend this free community event.
Guests will worship together, eat together and enjoy music and games to follow the meal.
The Neighborood Picnic will be held at Carver Park, located at 820 Webster Ave.
For more information, call (830) 257-8411 or visit www.zionkerrville.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.