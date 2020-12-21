Teacher Feature: Jamie Graham

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade English language arts and reading.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Reason you chose a career in education: I come from a family of educators. My grandfather, James Gallant, and my aunt, Thelma Gallant, taught in Medina. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, and I had some fantastic teachers growing up, like Mrs. Underwood in elementary school, and my English teacher in high school, Mrs. Yates.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching students take on some task, and relating to where they are.
Hardest part of teaching: Meeting the needs of all the different kinds of learners, and finding out what clicks with them where they are.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to improve how society views teachers, so they could see the inside of teaching and know we are truly here for the kids, and passionate about what we do.
Other duties at school: I assist with the Character Council, and I’m helping to start a “Read, Deed, and Run” character group.
Hobbies/interests: I love to read, and watch murder mystery movies. I also like watching basketball.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Kerrville when I was four. I attended Tom Daniels, where I had Mrs. Underwood. When my big brother graduated from Tivy in 1991 we moved to Medina. I graduated from Medina High School, where I had Mrs. Yates, in 1998. I graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2003, extending my stay to take more education classes. While I was there, I met Tony Graham through a mutual friend, and he first took me to a barbeque restaurant. We married after graduation, in June of 2003. I taught at Notre Dame School in Kerrville for a year, then we moved to Houston in 2005. I taught third and fourth grade in Channelview ISD for 11 years, then third grade in Goose Creek ISD for four years. In 2020 we decided to move back closer to family. I started here at Nimitz, and Tony is teaching for Ingram ISD. Our daughter, Karin, is three years old, and going to the Early Childhood Center.
