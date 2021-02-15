Kerrville Junior Service Guild was founded in the summer of 1986 as a charitable organization promoting volunteerism in our community.
Their top priority and mission to the community is service. Members are given the opportunity to choose their service area from a list of non-profit organizations' projects approved by their board of directors.
Their 2019-20 non-profit service areas are: Hill Country Crisis Council, Riverside Nature Center, Hill Country Youth Ranch, Kerrville Pets Alive and Highway Trash Pick Ups.
Kerrville Junior Service Guild also fundraises throughout the year for scholarships and grants to gift to their service organizations and young women within our community.
Scholarships are awarded to female students who have actively given their time and energy to volunteer work and service projects in our community. In 2020, KJSG gave out $14,000 to seven scholarship recipients to help further their education.
If you are a female high school senior with an expected graduation date in spring of 2021 or currently enrolled in a post-secondary educational institution you can apply for the scholarship at www.kerrvillejuniorserviceguild.org.
You can also visit their website to learn more about their organization, learn how to become a member, keep up to date on fundraisers or make a direct contribution.
