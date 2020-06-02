The Kerrville Independent School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meal service will be offered at the following locations:
• Fred Tally Elementary
1840 Goat Creek Pkwy
Kerrville, Texas 78028;
• Tivy High School
3250 Loop 534
Kerrville, Texas 78028.
Meal Service will be Monday through Friday starting June 1 and ending June 30, 2020.
Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 257-2215.
