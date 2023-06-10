Don't miss your chance to see comedy veterans Eddie Brill, Jay Lafarr, Garrett Perkins, Dave May, and B Smitty on Friday, June 16, or Saturday, June 17, at the Arcadia Live theatre.
You've seen these comedians on The Late Show, the Tonight Show, the USO, MTV, Comedy Central, Showtime and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.