Meeting C.P. Pirates’ needs

Cammie Burger Morgan, the school counselor for the youngest Center Point “Pirates,” says her goal is to meet the social and emotional needs of all her students.
To do that, she says, “I use different approaches. I may meet with a classroom of students, or individuals, or in between. In classrooms we have six-weeks to work on different concepts. Last six weeks we learned about kindness, and this six weeks we’re finishing a section on character. The last six weeks of the school year, we wrap up all the sections.”
Morgan says she has an in-between size group she calls the “lunch bunch,” which is working on conflict resolution and friendship. She sees individual students as necessary. Also on an individual basis, students can earn a “Take Control Award.”
She says “It’s for individual acts of good citizenship. For instance, if a student holds a door for someone they are recognized for that act of kindness. The recognition is reinforced by teachers, and sent home for parents to appreciate. At the end of each six weeks, I award two ‘Good Character Awards’ per classroom, which works out to four per grade. Those who earn them receive a certificate, and recognition.”
She says the goal of her programs is to address and prevent negative behavior, mostly with positive reinforcement. She says that’s her favorite “hat,” because it involves direct interaction with the kids.
Another “hat” she says she wears is the CP district gifted and talented coordinator. There she tests and assesses students, and qualify them for advanced programs, complying with state guidelines. Those guidelines also apply with a third “hat,” when she has to make sure each student’s records are coded using the proper state terminology.
Finally, her last “hat” is the campus testing coordinator for the STAAR tests, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness program. “This year, because we are still recovering from COVID disruptions, the stakes aren’t quite as high.”
Morgan says she was born in Comfort, but her family moved to Medina in time for her to attend kindergarten through 12th grade. “Medina ISD only has one school, so I didn’t really move into high school. My graduating class, in 1987, was 22 students.”
She went to Schreiner University then, and earned a bachelor of arts in general studies, specializing in English, and a lifetime certification to teach kindergarten through eighth grade.
“My former ag teacher at Medina had been promoted to principal,” she says. “He hired me, and I taught at Medina until 1996. I moved to Utopia, where I taught first grade for three years, until I returned to Medina. I taught sixth-grade English, reading, and social studies for two years, then taught fourth and fifth grade until 2015.”
Meanwhile, in 1985 she met Steve Morgan on the rodeo circuit. Morgan says she was barrel racing, goat tying, and pole bending. On Memorial Day of 1990 they had their first date at a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at Mansfield Park. When they were married Feb.8, 1992, they held their wedding reception at the Mansfield Park Bandstand.
While she was teaching, she says she attended Angelo State University remotely, and earned her master of education in school guidance counseling. She’s also certified in gifted and talented coordination, teaching English as a second language, and Section504 disabilities. She was the Utopia guidance counselor for all grades at Utopia from 2017 to 2019. A former student recruited her to come to Center Point as the elementary counselor in 2019. Now it’s a “Center Point Pirate’s Life” for her.
Morgan says she and Steve raised two daughters, both of which attended Angelo State University. Hailey graduated with a degree in animal science in 2019, and Kaila is a sophomore.
“Our family legacy is raising angora goats,” she says. “Both of our daughters were active in Future Farmers of America and agriculture, which we supported. In 2018 the stock show FFA gave me an ‘Honorary Lone Star FFA Degree,’ and Bandera County Farm Bureau named me an ‘Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year’.”
She says, “My parents taught Sunday School, and always taught me to treat others the way I wanted to be treated.”
