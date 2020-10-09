“Pastel Landscapes with Doug Dawson” is offered at the Hill Country Arts Foundation Oct. 15-17. The class will be held Thursday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tuition is $375 for HCAF members and $395 for non-members. Dawson is a founder and teacher at the Art Students League in Denver, Colo. He taught figure painting for more than 20 years, and landscape painting for the last 15 years. This workshop will be filled with many useful ideas, principles and techniques. To register, call the HCAF Visual Arts Center at 367-5121. For a more comprehensive list of the HCAF’s other workshops, visit the HCAF website at www.hcaf. com.