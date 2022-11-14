Teacher Feature: Anton Hilderbrand

School: Center Point Middle School.
Subject taught: Seventh and eighth-grade mathematics.
Years teaching: 19 years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in business from the University of Texas San Antonio, and a master of arts in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix.
Reason you chose a career in education: I graduated as a business major, and when I went to two or three interviews, I discovered all the jobs were commission-only, and business was not for me. My mom, Kathy Hildebrand, was working as a teacher’s aide in Boerne, and convinced me to substitute teach while I was looking. I was hooked the first day, got my teaching certification through Region 20, and have been teaching ever since.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I enjoy the personal connection. I’ve had kids who couldn’t understand math for years, and when I showed them one thing the light bulb went on, and now they get it.
Hardest part of teaching: The hardest part of all my teaching has been COVID and remote learning, and now catching kids up on what they missed.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: We have to move too fast, because of mandatory testing.
Other duties at school: My athletic coaching days are behind me, so now I’m the seventh-grade class sponsor, and the UIL calculator coach.
Hobbies/interests: I’m an expert with barbeque, particularly for college football tailgates. I like to fish, and I enjoy playing golf, though I don’t play very well. I also watch old movies and westerns.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Boerne when I was two years old and it was “the old Boerne, not the new.” My father, Gilly Hildebrand, managed the Po Po Restaurant. I graduated from Boerne High School in 1993, when the principal was Mr. Samuel V. Champion, who Champion High School was named after. I went to UTSA off-and-on and worked at H-E-B in Boerne and Home Depot in San Antonio. I graduated in 2003, with the class that voted to have a UTSA football team. I substituted in 2003 - 2004 while I worked for Environmental Construction Co., and earned my teaching certification. I became a teacher at McNair Middle School in the Southwest ISD from 2005 to 2015, then at New Braunfels Middle School until 2021. I moved to Center Point to help take care of my mother after my father passed in 2018, and made a lot of friends there, so I came to Center Point Middle School in 2021.
