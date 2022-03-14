Celtic Angels will perform March 27 at the Cailloux Theater

The Celtic Angels, five women who perform the songs of Ireland, will appear in Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater on Sunday, March 27, 2020, at 3 p.m.
This show is designed to let guests experience the mystery and magic of the Emerald Isle, presented by the five women who make the Celtic Angels. They will be joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring former lead dancers of Riverdance; and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin, playing authentic Irish instruments and arrangements.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling (830) 896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets also available at the Kerrville Visitors Center.
Prices start at $25, with best seats just $45.
The Cailloux Performances are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences. The Cailloux Theater is located at 910 Main Street, Kerrville. Parking is free and the venue is located within walking distance of fine dining and drinking establishments
