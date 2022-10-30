Teacher Feature: Traci Hale

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Reading, language arts, and social studies.
Years teaching: 16 years.
Years at school/district: Nine years at KISD, including three years at Tally.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in secondary education from the University of Mississippi, and a master of science in educational management from the University of Houston at Clear Lake.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have a personal passion for learning, and kids are my life, so it’s a natural fit.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Watching kids grow and become more confident in their personal lives.
Hardest part of teaching: Feeling like I have to meet every need for every child every day.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like smaller class sizes, to be able to spend more time with each child.
Other duties at school: I am on the Safety Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I attend college sporting events, and I love to travel to beaches with family and friends. I like the Caribbean, and St. John Island is my favorite place.
Personal history: I was born in Laurel, Miss., but we moved to Arlington when I was three years old. I was a cheerleader, a baseball team manager, and involved with student government at Martin High School, where I graduated in 1990. I earned my BA at Ole Miss in three years, then got an English as a second language certification at the University of Texas Arlington. I began teaching with a year at the Keller ISD, near Fort Worth, then moved to Galveston and taught for the Santa Fe ISD for four years, while earning my MS at U of H Clear Lake. I taught for Amphitheater Public Schools in Tucson, Ariz. for a year, then came to San Antonio and taught in the Northeast ISD for a year. In 2002 I had triplets, and took 18 years off from teaching. I moved to Kerrville in 2005, when the triplets were three, and had a daughter in 2008. I substituted and worked as a contract educator, while I also served as a volunteer. My community service included being president of the Junior Service Guild, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church School Board, and the Hill Country Pi Beta Phi Alumni. In 2013 I started working for KISD as a substitute and STARR tutor, and in 2020 I became a teacher at Tally. My triplets are in college; Hunter is a junior at University of Oklahoma, Luke is going to Tarleton University, and Camdyn followed me to Ole Miss. My daughter, Leighton, is a freshman at Tivy High School, and plays volleyball.
