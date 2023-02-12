Symphony to perform Feb. 23

Award-winning pianist Leonar-do Colafelice headlines the next Symphony of the Hills concert, “Edvard Grieg: Keyboard Brilliance,” on Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Cailloux Theater.
The centerpiece of this concert is the “Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor,” performed by Colafelice, who won the bronze medal and the audience prize at the Gurwitz International Piano Competition in San Antonio, and was one of the six finalists during the first edition of the “China International Music Competition” in Beijing.
The Italian native has performed around the world with prestigious orchestras including the Cleveland Orchestra, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, the Aarhus Symphony Orchestra, and many more.
The music program also includes excerpts from the blockbuster soundtrack “Jesus Christ Superstar” and a piece by Mexican composer Carlos Chavez.
• Webber/Mancini – “Jesus Christ Superstar;”
• Chavez – “Sinfonia India;”
• Grieg – “Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16.”
Guests can enjoy a reception in the lobby from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
Box office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
