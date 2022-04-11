Teacher Feature: Carrie McCullouch

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade reading, writing and social studies.
Years teaching: 18 years, all in first and fourth grade.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in early childhood from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Reason you chose a career in education: Most of my family pursued education, including my grandparents, my mother, and uncles and aunts. So my career followed in their place.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love to get a new group of kids every year, and watch their personalities grow as they learn throughout the year. They are entertaining, for sure.
Hardest part of teaching: The lack of time to get the entire curriculum fit into place. This year I’m missing having time with individual students.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would not put so much focus on the STAAR tests, so we could bring more fun into the classroom.
Other duties at school: I’m the lead teacher for the fourth grade.
Hobbies/interests: I have three girls, so I get to do what they like.
Personal history: When I was born my family lived in Turtle Creek, so I was born in the hospital in Kerrville, and went to school in Center Point, graduating from Center Point High School in 2000. I chose Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the beach, but I also studied, graduating with my degree in early childhood on time in 2004. I taught first grade in Jourdanton for nine years, then moved back to where my family was in Center Point, where I taught first and fourth grade in CPISD for eight years. Last summer I came to KISD. I have three girls; Amie McCulloch is a junior at Center Point High School, Aubrie is a seventh-grader at Hal Peterson Middle School, and Abbie is a third-grader here at Tally. My sister-in-law, Lea Anne Duckworth, is a first-grade teacher here at Tally. My brother, Danny Duckworth, followed some of my uncles into our other “family career,” and became a firefighter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.