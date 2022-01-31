Anyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m., in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville, and there is no charge.
The speaker for the Feb. 16 meeting will be Mark Standley, PhD, who will discuss his book, “Our Museum of Us, Curating Your Family’s Past Into a Digital Future.”
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center is open for your research needs. Hand sanitizer will be available as you enter the Research Center and we appreciate any precautions people are willing to take to prevent the spread of COVID.
Come by to explore our extensive collection of resources. The hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on holiday weekends.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center & Library is free to use.
For more information call (830) 315-1836 during open hours. Find us on our website kerrvillegenealogy.wordpress.com and on Facebook.com/KerrvilleGenealogicalSociety.
