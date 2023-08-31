Ingram VFD to host unique fundraiser Sept. 16
hill country football players, from left, (front row) Fredericksburg’s Brett Bowers, OLH’s Alex Flores, Tivy’s Julian Rhodes, Fredericksburg’s Elijah Quay, and Ingram’s Bowden Zipp. Back row: OLH’s Matthew Czerwinski, Fredericksburg’s Brooks Immel, Tivy’s Adan Hernandez, Ingram’s Isaac Rodriguez, Tivy’s Cayden Brown, Fredericksburg’s Reed Spies, OLH’s Francis Arredondo and Fredericksburg’s Jose Sanchez show support for the painted chair project.

 Tim Huchton

The Ingram Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fund raiser event Saturday, Sep. 16 will include area schools respective “Spirit Chairs” being auctioned as part pf the day’s festivities.

“Paint the Chairs for First Responders” is how IVFD officials are promoting this year’s activities, and to that end Tivy, and Our Lady of the Hills high schools are represented.

