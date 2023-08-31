Ingram VFD to host unique fundraiser Sept. 16

The Ingram Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fund raiser event Saturday, Sep. 16 will include area schools respective “Spirit Chairs” being auctioned as part pf the day’s festivities.
“Paint the Chairs for First Responders” is how IVFD officials are promoting this year’s activities, and to that end Tivy, and Our Lady of the Hills high schools are represented.
The chairs will be painted in school colors, and depict their school spirit. Chairs will be auctioned off in a live auction. In addition to the element of school spirit, chairs have designs honoring first responders. Schools are required to have a paragraph accompany their chair relating on how their school spirit relates to first responders.
There will be a total of 11 schools’ painted spirit chairs, an increase from five the year before.
Participating schools are Tivy, Our Lady of the Hills, Ingram Tom Moore, Fredericksburg, Comfort, Junction, Leakey, Rocksprings, Schreiner Institute, Schreiner University, and Grace Academy of Kerrville.
Four special “Tivy Legends Chairs” will honor Troy Marburger, Logan Vick, Parks McNeil, Coach Donnie Laurence, and the 1936 Tivy Antler state finalist football team. Ingram Tom Moore “Legends Chairs” will honor Mike Freeman, Brian Thompson, Cullen Loeffler, and Coach Jeff Kowalski.
The auctioning of the chairs is only one part of IVFD fundraising that day.
BBQ plates will be $10, and Cancer Awareness t-shirts will be available.
There will also be a bake sale, bounce house, sno-cones, and helicopter and fire truck visits.
Creek Boutique in Ingram is holding a raffle as another fundraiser, and will continue selling tickets on the day of the event. Hours of the event at the IVFD will be 9 a.m-3 p.m.
