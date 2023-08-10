Peterson Health achieves Medicare’s Five-Star Quality Recognition
Cory Edmondson, President and CEO, congratulates Elaine Ivey, Director of Quality Services, and the Quality Services team; Kaysi Garrett, Patient Safety Coordinator; Kacee Powell, Quality Improvement Coordinator; and Carrie Tierney, Infection Preventionist (from left): on the Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Peterson Health achieved a five-star rating in the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Quality Star Rating report, released in July. This cycle 3,076 hospitals received a rating from CMS with only 16 percent receiving the coveted five-star rating.

“The primary objective of the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating project is to summarize information from existing quality measures reported on Care Compare in a way that is useful and easy to interpret for patients and consumers through the development of a statistically sound methodology,” states CMS in their report of July 2023 rankings.

