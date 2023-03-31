The public is invited to attend the “Family Carnival and Crawfish Boil,” an all-day, full-filled event on April 1 at Roddy Tree Ranch.
Guests will enjoy activities, live music and great music that will entertain children and adults alike.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The public is invited to attend the “Family Carnival and Crawfish Boil,” an all-day, full-filled event on April 1 at Roddy Tree Ranch.
Guests will enjoy activities, live music and great music that will entertain children and adults alike.
Planned activities include an alligator and reptile exhibit, magic acts, visual artists, crafts and much more.
The musical lineup includes Zydeco Blanco, Endloe Boys, Nite Owls and Don Leady & da Tailgators.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids under the age of 12 get in free.
Gates open at 11 a.m.
To purchase advance tickets, visit www.lazydaysandstarrynights.com, call (830) 367-2871 or visit WB Liquors.
In addition to crawfish, kid snacks, treats, beer and wine will be offered.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.