Join The Hill Country Preppers on Feb. 16 for an informative and entertaining session with Professor Jeffery Addicott. Lt. Colonel (US Army, Ret.) Addicott is a full Professor of Law and the Director of the Warrior Defense Project at St. Mary’s University School of Law.
An active duty Army officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for 20 years, Addicott spent a quarter of his career as the senior legal advisor to the U.S. Army Special Forces.
