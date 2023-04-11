Cailloux City Center preparing for busy April

The month of April will bring a wide variety of events to the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including modern theater and both Classical and Rock & Roll music.
Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000, will present a new and absurd comedy/drama in the VK Garage Theater beginning on Friday, April 14.
Sarah Ruhl’s award-winning play “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” will run for three weekends.
Because of mature situations and language, audience discretion is advised.
The Hill Country favorites the New Buddy Holly Band will return to the Cailloux Theater for a “Spring Fling” celebrating the music of their namesake and all the great bands that launched the Rock & Roll era on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The brand new show will feature hits by artists from Chubby Checker to the Beatles, and everything in-between.
Tickets to enjoy the New Buddy Holly band range from $22.50 to $37.50, and they always go fast. Advance reservations are recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door.
Century 21 - the Hills Realty Cailloux Performances conclude the 2022-23 season with an appearance by the Houston-based quintet “WindSync” on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
This group of five talented players specialize in new works and audience favorites arranged for their unique instrumentation. Their concert will include Ravel’s famous “Bolero,” “Summertime,” from “Porgy And Bess” by George Gershwin, and several pieces written just for “WindSync” to perform on their national tours.
Tickets for “WindSync” are $22 to $42, with a 40 percent discount for all children and students.
The Symphony of the Hills is also concluding their 2022-23 season in April with “Orchestral Fire,” featuring the famous Symphony No. 5 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
The evening will also include trumpet soloist Brandon Pauley and the “Trumpet Concerto” by Armenian composer Alexander Arutunian.
Tickets for the Symphony of the Hills start at just $25.
The month wraps up with a Schreiner University Music Showcase on April 29, and the Hill Country Youth Orchestras on April 30.
Tickets for all events can be reserved by visiting the Cailloux box office at 910 Main St., or by phone at (830) 896-9393. Tickets are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where a modest convenience fee will apply, and are usually available at the door.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, is managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
