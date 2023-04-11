Cailloux City Center preparing for busy April
Houston-based wind quintet “WindSync” will present the final concert in the 2022-23 Season of the Century 21 the Hills Realty Cailloux Performances on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m.  This is just one of the events filling the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts in April.

The month of April will bring a wide variety of events to the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including modern theater and both Classical and Rock & Roll music.

Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000, will present a new and absurd comedy/drama in the VK Garage Theater beginning on Friday, April 14.

