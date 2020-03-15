Spring Break is just around the corner and so is your local library. The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host special programs throughout the week of March 16-19 for Spring Break. All events are free of charge and will take place in the library meeting room.
Sign-up is required for the craft programs and began Sunday, March 8, and can be done in person at the reference desk, online at www.bhmlibrary.org via the Calendar of Events, or by phone at 258-1274.
Make sure to sign up, as space is limited.
On Monday, March 16, Lap Sit Story Time will be held at its regular time at 10 a.m. Sign up to join in at 2 p.m. for a Tall Tale writing workshop for kids.
On Tuesday, March 17, the library will host a special LEGO Club at 2 p.m., where participants will build “leprechaun traps.” At 4:30 p.m., join them for a special music and dance event with the Kick & Click Cloggers.
Preschool Story Time will be held at its regular time on Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., the whole family is invited to participate in Family Gaming.
On Thursday, March 19, we will host a special craft and movie event with an icy theme. To build your own snowman at 1 p.m., make sure to register. At 2 p.m. everyone is invited to join in for the second film in a chilly Disney movie series.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
