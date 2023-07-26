Crystal apple
Kenna Bush, left, KISD Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2023, shows her crystal apple to one of her Tally art students, second-grader Willa Walther, during a chance mid-summer encounter at PAX Coffee & Goods.

At the Kerrville Independent School District’s 2022-2023 end-of-year celebration Kenna Bush was recognized as the “Elementary Teacher of the Year” with a crystal apple and a monetary award.

“I was surprised,” she says. “I was honored last Christmas when they announced I was the Tally Teacher of the Year, but I didn’t expect to receive the KISD crystal apple from Kerrville Public School Foundation.”

