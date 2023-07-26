At the Kerrville Independent School District’s 2022-2023 end-of-year celebration Kenna Bush was recognized as the “Elementary Teacher of the Year” with a crystal apple and a monetary award.
“I was surprised,” she says. “I was honored last Christmas when they announced I was the Tally Teacher of the Year, but I didn’t expect to receive the KISD crystal apple from Kerrville Public School Foundation.”
She believes art is an important subject, especially in today’s world. “Students are enhanced by art. Planning a piece involves problem-solving. It requires students to think outside the box. It fosters innovation. Today’s world is different from when I started teaching, and art is a subject where kids who aren’t strong in core subjects can stay engaged.”
She says her classes tie in to those other subjects. When she teaches art history students learn that history is valuable. Part of her classwork requires students to learn how to reflect on the art they create, by writing about it. “We use a variety of media,” she says. “We paint, draw, sculpture in clay, make prints, as many different materials as the budget allows. In kindergarten I ask, ‘What are we going to make?’ but later it’s ‘We’re going to write first.’ We aren’t just ‘playing in clay,’ we’re learning about the material and its structure, and how to shape it into a piece of art that says something.”
Bush says she was born and raised on a cotton farm near Anton, in the Texas Panhandle. “It’s so flat up there we could see our nearest neighbor’s house a mile away. I graduated from Anton High School in 1993, as the valedictorian of a class of 20 seniors. I went to Texas Tech University, and right off the bat majored in art education. I earned a bachelor of fine arts, back when that qualified me to teach any grade. Over my career I’ve taught all of them, but I’m happy in elementary school, where I am now. At Tally I teach art to kindergarteners through fifth-graders, so over six school years I get to watch them grow a lot before they go off to middle school.”
She says while she was at Tech a friend, Janae, thought she should meet Cody Bush. “On the way into the room to meet her, I walked right past him. After Janae introduced us we got to talking, and it turned out we had already met at a gifted and talented conference back when we were going to different high schools. Nothing much came of that conversation, though.
“Then Cody cut off his finger in a shop accident. My mother, Kathie Bush, was the nurse who helped him after he went to the hospital, where they reattached the finger. She suggested I could give Cody rides back and forth to school, starting in September of 1996. I figured there had to be a reason we were brought together three times. We started dating in October, announced we were getting married at Christmas, and had our wedding in June of 1997.”
She says after they finished at Tech, Cody went to graduate school at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, and earned his masters degree in metal working and jewelry design. The three years they were “up north” Bush taught elementary art at two schools, splitting her days between Riverside Elementary and Ainsworth Elementary. “Going back and forth between campuses was strange, particularly since we weren’t used to driving in snow.”
She says they came back south, to Lafayette, La., where she taught in a Christian school for 12 years, and took a year off when they had their son, Kai, who is now a senior at Ingram Tom Moore High School.
Then they saw a job opening at James Avery, and Cody was accepted for the position. They came to Kerrville in 2015, and Bush taught for a year at Notre Dame Catholic School. She found her present position at Tally Elementary in 2016.
“Kerrville is a great place to raise a child,” she says. “We found a spiritual home at Riverside Church of Christ. There’s so much art in the Hill Country. Cody, Kai and I all have recumbent bicycles, and we love to ride them in the parks. I like to read fiction and books on art history, so we really appreciate Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. We have two cats, Ollie and Giget. And, of course, everywhere I go I run into my Tally art students.”
She quotes 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your cares upon the Lord, because He cares for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.