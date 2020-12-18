Each year millions of Americans come together on national Wreaths Across America Day to remember fallen veterans at cemeteries across America.
On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m., in conjunction with National Wreaths Across America Day, the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron will conduct a ceremony to place wreaths at the Kerrville National Cemetery in memory of the military veterans buried there.
The public is invited to observe and participate in the ceremony. The brief ceremony will begin as local veterans, assisted by Cadets of the local squadron place seven ceremonial wreaths, honoring each of the military services, the U.S. Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
Following brief remarks and the playing of Taps, veterans and members of the public are invited to help place wreaths on the graves of 472 veterans buried at the cemetery.
The ceremony will be conducted in compliance with all state and local rules for COVID-19 safety.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.
The organization’s mission – “Remember, Honor, Teach” – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
The Kerrville Civil Air Patrol Squadron has participated in every National WAA Day event since 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.