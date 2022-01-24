Tyler adds Cailloux to latest tour

Christian recording artist Micah Tyler has added a stop in Kerrville to his "Walking Free Tour."
Tyler and special guest artist Austin French will be on stage at the Cailloux Theater on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
A singer, songwriter and worship leader from Buna, Texas, Micah is touring in support of his latest album "New Today." The tour is named for one of his three No. 1 radio hits, "Walking Free."
Tyler has numerous other achievements, including a Gospel Music Association Dove Awards "New Artist of the Year" nomination and two other GMA Dove Award nods. He holds two BMI song awards, and was GMA's Immerse Conference "Male Vocalist of the Year" in 2012.
He's joined by Georgia-born singer and songwriter Austin French, whose debut album, “Wide Open,” released in 2018 to wide critical acclaim and has been streamed more than 80 million times. That album includes the Billboard Christian Airplay Top 10 hit singles "Freedom Hymn" and "Born Again." Austin had songs placed on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and "Good Morning America" and NBC's "The Voice" and he's been honored with a "New Artist of the Year" Dove Award nomination.
Tickets for the "Walking Free Tour" are priced from $25.25 to $57, including a charitable donation to non-profit promoters Texas Arms of Love, the show's presenters. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393. Regular box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but phone messages can be left at any time.
Tickets can also be reserved online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Note that convenience fees apply to all online sales.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
