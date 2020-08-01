This July, join the City of Kerrville for Parks and Recreation Month as we appreciate the open park spaces that Kerrville has to offer and celebrate the selfless, passionate and essential work of park and recreation professionals who are providing services that are vital to healthy living in our community.
Kerrville Parks and Recreation is celebrating by inviting you to learn more about our local parks, facilities, and recreation professionals and the essential services they provide.
Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month, a program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation have on communities across the country. Parks and recreation services are vital for “Get Outdoors. Be Active. Play.”
our communities, protecting open space and natural resources for all walks of life. Park and Recreation Month encourages everyone to reflect on the exponential value parks and recreation bring to communities.
“Kerrville is blessed with great public parks for citizen enjoyment,” said Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks and Recreation. “You can fish, swim in the Guadalupe River or at the Olympic Pool, fly a kite, have a picnic, kayak, play tennis or golf, enjoy a sprayground, enjoy the scenic views of the River Trail, hike/bike the trails at Kerrville-Schreiner Park or Singing Wind Park, and much more. There are plenty of ways that you can celebrate Parks and Recreation month with us. Let’s get outdoors, be active, and play!”
The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department certainly hope you will come out and enjoy all of the beautiful parks that Kerrville has to offer. For a list of city parks and amenities, visit https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/670/List-of-City-Parks.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
