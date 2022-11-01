Michael Martin Murphey to return to the Cailloux Theater for ‘Cowboy Christmas’

Playhouse 2000 has announced it will bring the 30th Anniversary production of Michael Martin Murphey's fan favorite "Cowboy Christmas" to The Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford. Tickets are available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.

Playhouse 2000 has announced the return of Michael Martin Murphey's "Cowboy Christmas" show to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford.

Now in its 30th year, the "Cowboy Christmas" tour has not stopped in Kerrville since 2017, when it played to an enthusiastic full house.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.