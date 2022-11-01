Michael Martin Murphey to return to the Cailloux Theater for ‘Cowboy Christmas’

Playhouse 2000 has announced the return of Michael Martin Murphey's "Cowboy Christmas" show to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by Ken Stoepel Ford.
Now in its 30th year, the "Cowboy Christmas" tour has not stopped in Kerrville since 2017, when it played to an enthusiastic full house.
Michael Martin Murphey's music goes far beyond his best known chart-topping hits like "Caroline In the Pines," "Long Line of Love," "What's Forever For" and the sensational "Wildfire."
His career has spanned four decades and has included such musical genres as folk, country, rock, western, and cowboy music. As a singer, songwriter, and producer, he has contributed some of the most beloved songs of his generation and beyond.
His annual Christmas event is a combination of poetry, music and stories that has become an evergreen audience favorite. The yearly tour includes 40 stops, and - over the years - has led to three albums and a Christmas DVD.
Tickets for Michael Martin Murphey's "Cowboy Christmas" range from $25 to $50 and can be purchased online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, or, to avoid convenience fees, at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Playhouse 2000 is both Kerrville's Community Theater and manager of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. More information is available online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
