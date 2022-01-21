The Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a free Prospective Member Workshop for all women 18 years or older in the area, who are interested in learning about the organization on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Fredericksburg.
To reserve a spot and receive location information, send an email to: PMWorkshopsTXDARDistrict VIII@gmail.com.
A short program will introduce you to the DAR and what the organization is all about. Trained genealogists will be available to work with you by looking at your documents, genealogy and/or family records.
Or, if you haven’t done any research, you can learn how to get started. Daughters from the Major James Kerr Chapter in Kerrville and other area chapters will also be there to greet you.
Eligibility for Membership: Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-profit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.
For further information, contact PMWorkshopsTXDARDistrict VIII@gmail.com.
