Teacher Feature: Hope Mills

School: Tom Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: 21 years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Texas Permian Basin.
Reason you chose a career in education: I’ve always loved kids. My step-mom, Diana Boykin, was a teacher, and growing up I watched her. After I graduated, I student taught with her, and then worked in the same school.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The relationships I have had with my students and their families, watching them grow, and seeing them become successful. There are students I still keep up with on Facebook.
Hardest part of teaching: Seeing the gaps that have developed while students weren’t in school due to COVID.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like a smaller teacher-student ratio, and higher teacher pay.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Academic Excellence Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I love to sing, and I’ll do karaoke any time. I like to camp, which is nice since we live full-time at Jellystone Park.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Odessa, and went to Permian Basin High School where they filmed “Friday Night Lights.” I sang in the show choir there, and graduated in 1996. While I was going to UT Permian Basin, I had a best friend who was a couple of years younger than me, and her mom was the secretary for the parole office, and best friends with my mom. David Mills was interning for his criminal justice degree, and my friend’s mom thought he was too old for her daughter, but she gave me his phone number and set us up for a blind date. We were married in 1998. I graduated in 2001, and we had a son, Marshall. I started student teaching in the Midland ISD in the fall of 2001, and was hired in January of 2002. I taught there for 17 years, until David was promoted to supervisor of the Sweetwater Probation Department in 2017. I taught in Sweetwater ISD for three years, but by that time we were really tired of the West Texas “scenery.” We liked trees and water. My mother-in-law had moved to New Braunfels, and we decided we wanted to be more East. The timing was good, since my son had finished high school and our daughter was ready to start, so we sold our home and moved into a fifth-wheel. In June of 2021 David switched careers and took over as manager of Jellystone Park, and I found a place at Daniels Elementary. Our son, Marshall, is now at Tarleton State University, and our daughter, Abbygail, is a freshman at Tivy High School.
