“Older Americans Month” was created in 1963 to showcase the many contributions of older adults. The 2021 Older Americans Month theme, Communities of Strength, underscores the importance, value and expertise that older adults contribute to their communities.
Older Texans are a crucial element of what makes Texas the diverse, strong state it is. Texas has one of the fastest-growing populations of older adults. According to a 2019 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 5 million older adults age 60 and older currently live in Texas, and that population is expected to grow to 7.2 million by 2030.
When older Texans are engaged in their communities — working, teaching, learning, volunteering, etc. — the whole community benefits.
It’s no understatement to say that 2020 was a difficult year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, safely gathering and connecting with others in communities has been a challenge, with virtual social opportunities becoming the norm.
As a higher-risk population, older adults have been heavily impacted from the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have experienced significant losses of loved ones, safety concerns, and isolation, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Early in the pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission accessed federal Civil Money Penalties (CMPs) funding to help long-term care facility residents stay better connected with their loved ones.
HHSC announced in May 2020 that nursing facilities could apply for up to $3,000 in CMP funds to purchase communication devices — such as tablets, webcams, headphones and other accessories — to hold virtual visits with loved ones.
In October 2020, HHSC announced it was making an additional $3.5 million in CMP funding available for nursing facilities to purchase plexiglass barriers, tents and other equipment to allow these visits to be safe and comfortable both indoors and outdoors.
“This federal funding enhanced the health and safety of residents and their families as facilities across the state welcomed essential caregivers and other visitors, who are now providing much-needed support to their loved ones in the facilities we regulate,” said David Kostroun, HHSC Regulatory Services Division deputy executive commissioner.
This May is a great time to recognize older Texans for the vital roles they play in our communities. Reach out or connect virtually to older loved ones or neighbors using the HHSC Know Your Neighbor campaign, which encourages and provides tips and resources on connecting and engaging with older neighbors, all while remaining safe during the pandemic.
For more information on the campaign, visit https://hhs.texas.gov/ about-hhs/community-engagement/age-well-live-well/age-well-live-well-be-connected.
