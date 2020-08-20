Pet of the Week – August 19, 2020

“Tucker” is a brindle male Catahoula mix. He is approximately one year old and weighs about 43 pounds. He is a friendly, outgoing boy that loves people. He is very playful and has tons of energy. Tucker is searching for an active family that will give him all the exercise and playtime that he needs. If you are interested in adding a new member to your family, call us at 257-3100 to set up an appointment to meet him. You’ll be glad you did. Tucker’s adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, neuter, a microchip, and the City/County registration.
