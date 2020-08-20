Pet of the Week – August 19, 2020

"Tucker" is available for immediate adoption at the Kerr County Animal Services Shelter.

“Tucker” is a brindle male Catahoula mix. He is approximately one year old and weighs about 43 pounds. He is a friendly, outgoing boy that loves people. He is very playful and has tons of energy. Tucker is searching for an active family that will give him all the exercise and playtime that he needs. If you are interested in adding a new member to your family, call us at 257-3100 to set up an appointment to meet him. You’ll be glad you did. Tucker’s adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, neuter, a microchip, and the City/County registration.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.