Anyone wishing to retain or move up to reserved seating for the 2023-2024 season of Symphony of the Hills has until Aug. 1 for patron level, and Aug. 15 for subscriber level. An additional incentive is that both patrons and subscribers will be able to reserve premium seating at last season’s prices.

“There is a special reason this year to be a season ticket holder,” said Tim Summerlin, president. “In September, we will do something we have not done in a decade – we will make modest increases in single-ticket prices. But if you secure your patron or season tickets, those increases will not apply to you this year.”

