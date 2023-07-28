Anyone wishing to retain or move up to reserved seating for the 2023-2024 season of Symphony of the Hills has until Aug. 1 for patron level, and Aug. 15 for subscriber level. An additional incentive is that both patrons and subscribers will be able to reserve premium seating at last season’s prices.
“There is a special reason this year to be a season ticket holder,” said Tim Summerlin, president. “In September, we will do something we have not done in a decade – we will make modest increases in single-ticket prices. But if you secure your patron or season tickets, those increases will not apply to you this year.”
The Symphony of the Hills offers three categories of seating for performances:
Patron levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, which allows benefits according to the amount donated, including priority seating and program listings. The symphony offers six levels of patrons, as well as performance sponsorships.
New patrons or patrons requesting seating changes are prioritized based on the amount of the gift and seat availability.
A pair of patron level seats start at $275.
The deadline is Tuesday, Aug.1.
Subscribers are those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts. Red, orange and yellow seating is available, and subscriber seats are assigned on a first-come first-served basis. Individual season tickets start as low as $125. This season pricing is also the same as last year.
The deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Seats for individual concerts will be made available on Sept. 5. Individual seats will start at $29 per concert.
This season, concerts will begin one-half hour earlier at 7 p.m. A pre-concert reception at 6 p.m. is included for all ticket holders.
Full descriptions and musical programs for each concert, along with ticket information and signup forms, are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
