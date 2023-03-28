Teacher Feature: Dianna Daniels

School: Tally Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: 25 years, including two years substituting.
Years at school/district: 11 years at KISD; six at Nimitz, and five at Tally.
College: I have a bachelor of science in home economics from Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, S.C.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have a background in nutrition and child development, and I wanted to share that with high school students. But when we did projects with the elementary schools I found I wanted to teach there instead.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: To see faces light up when kids get their sight-words, find they can read, or discover they can add numbers in their heads.
Hardest part of teaching: The demands of knowing what each kid needs, and the time management to make sure I fill those needs.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish teachers had more support, like teacher’s aides, to meet each individual kid’s needs.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Safety Committee, and the Family Fitness Planning Committee.
Hobbies/interests: I like scrapbooking, baking, and reading non-fiction. I love spending time with my family.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Jourdanton, and graduated from Jourdanton High School in 1989. I earned my bachelors degree from Winthrop University, then spent three years teaching in Jourdanton. I found out Ingram ISD was hiring, and came to Ingram Tom Moore High School, where I taught for nine years. I met Tommy Daniels on a blind date to a teacher’s party, and we were married in 2000. After we had our two children, I took two years off from teaching to be a stay-at-home mom. During that time I ran an after-school program at Hunt Baptist Church. I substituted in Hunt, Harper, Ingram and Kerrville for two years, while I took classes at Schreiner University to prepare to transition to elementary teaching. I came to KISD and spent one year as a teacher’s aide at the Tally disciplinary school. I transferred to Nimitz Elementary, where I ran the Challenge Lab for four years, then taught first grade for two years. I returned to Tally, and now I’ve been teaching first grade there for four years. Now our daughters are both at the University of Mississippi. Patricia is a junior in marketing and Meredith is a freshman in accounting. At home we have our schnauzer, Mitzi.
