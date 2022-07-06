Course written by Texas Forest Service after 2011 drought

Hill Country Master Gardner Anne Brown says she’s already given three of her “Firewise” classes, and is willing to do more.
“The Firewise class was written by Texas Forest Service,” she says. “Our last severe draught, in 2011, resulted in a lot of fires. Across Texas we lost two million acres to fires, and a lot of buildings were burned. That was the year of the Bastrop State Park fire. TPS wrote the Firewise class in 2012. This year, because we are in a comparable drought, AgriLife has mobilized master gardeners statewide to provide this training.”
She says the class teaches how to manage the plants around a building, like a home, to minimize the chances it will be lost in a brush fire. “TFS says that since 97 percent of Texas is privately owned, it’s primarily landowners’ obligation to protect their own property. We teach them how in classes, and two of us will come to their property to do a home audit, addressing individual issues. Of course, we only offer suggestions, we can’t make people do what we advise. Texans wouldn’t put up with that.”
That’s part of the HCMG Speaker’s Bureau’s responsibility, she says. When they receive requests for a program, they may teach one of their routine courses. If the request is for specific information, they may create a research-based program to fit. Another of her tasks is to schedule volunteers to answer calls from the public in their AgriLife office, then audit their answers to insure they are accurate.
One of Brown’s major projects with HCMG is the annual plant sale. “I work in the greenhouse from January to the sale, usually the second weekend in April. HCMG is a 501(c)3, we don’t get funding from Texas A&M or the state, so the plant sale raises the funds to run the organization. We’re a real bargain, we provide the state hundreds of full-time-equivalent positions without taxpayer funding. Our hundred or so members volunteer seven to eight thousand hours per year.”
What A&M does do is provide educational support. The university supplies AgriLife and HCMG with training materials, and is always available to answer questions. “Everything we teach is evidence-based,” Brown says. “They do the research for us.”
She says HCMG is about the only multi-county master gardener organization in Texas. The Hill Country gardeners cover Kerr and the surrounding counties, including Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall, Kimble, Medina, “and whoever else wants to come.” Members are encouraged to take their HCMG training and put it to use in their own communities.
Here in Kerr County, at the AgriLife office, one of their projects is the demonstration garden. “It’s self-touring,” Brown says. “The plants are labelled. The garden is full of native plants which all grow in our strange soil. At my ranch, I don’t have soil, I have rocks.”
Brown says she helps run the rainwater collection program. “We have inexpensive barrels that can be used to collect rainwater off a roof. If the roof has gutters, just run the downspout into the barrel. If not, a ‘rain chain’ attached to the eve of the house will guide rain from a roof valley into the barrel. Homeowners can buy a decorative rain chain, or they can use any linked chain. Rainwater is good for irrigation. Ground water here, out of a faucet, is very alkaline, averaging 8.2. But rainwater is slightly acid. Hill Country plants really like rainwater.”
She says she also enjoys teaching classes for new master gardeners. They hold a session every spring, where those who want to participate have to take 70 hours of instruction, and provide volunteer hours. After the introduction the classes in the HCMG Handbook start with “Earth-kind Agriculture” and in Chapter 16 wind up with “Weeds.”
Brown says she and her two brothers were born and raised in Galveston. She graduated from Ball High School in 1963, then attended the University of Texas Austin to earn a bachelor of business administration. She began a career in health care administration working for H.C.A. Medical Center del Oro, and continued her education with a master of science administration in a joint program between the University of Houston and Baylor College of Medicine.
“We had professors from U.H. who knew nothing about medicine, and from B.C.M. who didn’t know business. I don’t think the program still exists.” She managed hospitals until retiring in 1988, then with partners started Pate Rehabilitation in Dallas-Fort Worth. She semi-retired from that in 2004. “I kept active in the business until we recently sold it.”
She says her grandfather, John McCullough, came to the Hill Country in 1949, establishing Rocky Ridge Ranch. Her father, C.A. Brown, joined him in 1960, purchasing the land next door. “I always wanted to build my retirement home on grandfather’s ranch, and in 2004 I did. Now my rescue dog Foxy and I run both of them as Turkey Valley Ranch.” Her brothers are close by. Her older brother, Tom and his wife, Bonnie, live in Boerne; and her younger brother, Mac and his wife, Lisa, are in San Antonio. They and their children visit often. She also has two grand-nephews and a grand-niece, and all of them are recent graduates or students at A&M.
“During my medical administration career, I had always been too busy for gardening,” Brown says. “When I moved here, I thought I could learn something new, so in 2005 I took the HCMG course. The extension agent asked me what the hardest part was. I told him, ‘Learning to be an Aggie.’ So here I am 17 years later, and I’m still having fun.”
