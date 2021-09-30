Presenting a program of Broadway, pop, and rock along with classical opera, “The Bad Boys of Opera” will perform on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
The Bad Boys of Opera are Baritone Franco Pomponi of Chicago, Chilean Tenor Jonathan Tetleman, and Tenor Cody Austin, from Spring, Texas, under the direction of maestro Michael Fennelly.
“This show is so much fun for us and for the audience,” Fennelly said. “And it's good music–We’ll do Puccini and Verdi, and then throw in some crossover, such as Rawhide from the old TV show. You might also hear Carmen, Danny Boy, Rhapsody in Blue, Willie Nelson, and Elvis.”
This will be their first and only appearance in Central Texas.
They have performed at the New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Boston Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, and the Metropolitan Opera.
“People have never heard voices like these,” Fennelly said. “To see handsome young men having fun on stage, and presenting good music– it’s really exciting.”
Tickets can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393.
Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bad Boys of Opera is the season-opener for the Cailloux Performance Series, designed to bring eclectic entertainment to the Texas Hill Country.
The next concert in the series is on Nov. 20, featuring Rumours: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac.
Information on that show and all concerts is available online at caillouxperformingarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.