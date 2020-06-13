The Hill Country CattleWomen presented beef to food pantries across the Hill Country.
$100 gift cards for beef to be purchased at a Fredericksburg meat market were presented to the Mason Community Kitchen, the Fredericksburg Food Pantry, the Llano Food Pantry, the Hill Country Bread Ministry in Boerne, and Kimble Meals on Wheels in Junction.
The Christian Assistance Ministry in Kerrville and the Menard Community Center were given $100 in hamburger each instead of gift cards, as they had no means to pick up the donation from the meat market.
Paulette Keller of Mason, a HCCW volunteer, picked up the hamburger and delivered it to those locations.
All organizations presented with the donation either provide food assistance in the form of food items to be prepared at home or they provide prepared meals for those in need of assistance. A total of $700 was distributed between the seven organizations.
“It seemed timely to be able to provide assistance as many families and individuals are struggling right now. It is important to the Hill Country CattleWomen for folks to be able to have a nutritious meal. Health is important,” said Kitty-Sue Quinn of Fredericksburg and current president of the organization.
The HCCW formed to promote and support the production of beef and the beef industry. New members are welcome.
To become a member contact Alice Anderson, at elmaxranch@ gmail.com or 446-9691.
A member need only have an interest in promoting beef products and informing beef consumers of the “Power of Protein” in a healthy diet.
HCCW meet eight times each year in different areas of the Hill Country.
They do not meet in the months of July, August, November and December. Their next meeting is June 23 at Longhorn Cellars in Fredericksburg.
For more information go to www.hillcountrycattlewomen.com.
