Pets of the Week – April 1, 2020

Jake
Jake (left) is a black and white, male, Kelpie Mix. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 34 pounds. Jake is a young boy and enjoys any activities that allow him to run around and have fun. He has lots of energy and can play for long periods. If your family is high-energy and enjoys playing as much as Jake does, he will make a great addition to your household. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Nyx
Nyx (right) is a spayed female, black and white, shorthaired cat. She is approximately 3 years old and weighs about 10 pounds. Nyx is a very sweet kitty, but can be timid around strangers. She needs a family that is willing to give her the love she needs to blossom. Nyx has been overlooked time and again because of her bashful behavior and is desperately seeking a hero to save her from the shelter. Her adoption fee is $20, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
