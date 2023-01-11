Transformers

Executive Director Edna Vandiver says her mission at Kerrville’s Christian Women's Job Corps is to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment that encourages spiritual, professional, and personal growth to transform women, families and communities.
“We offer two 12-week sessions per year,” Vandiver says. “The women come Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They start the day with a Bible study. We believe in Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.’ It’s not an accident that each of them is here. They are created with a plan and a purpose, and once each woman knows what God created her to be it’s much easier to find that plan and purpose.”
She says her students come from many different backgrounds. Some of her students come from abusive situations, some have backgrounds of addictions, some are trying to survive divorce. Some of the women need to update job skills. Classes in relationship skills teach them to set healthy boundaries, and how to say “No.”
“The sessions include life skills, job skills, and personal discovery,” Vandiver says. “The life skills women need include money management and conflict management. They learn how to manage their own anger, and best deal with others who are angry. With life coaching, we want them to learn how to set short-term and long-term goals, so they aren’t just coasting through life.”
She says her job skills classes help women find employment with resume writing and interviewing techniques. Computer classes include Microsoft Word and Excel, the alternative Google Docs, and QuickBooks. CWJC is adding Canva, a graphic design platform to create social media graphics and presentations.
“It’s a packed 12 weeks,” Vandiver says. “But every session we see transformations. We have a 2011 graduate who became a certified nursing assistant, shifted into medical technician, upgraded to phlebotomy, and in January graduated from Schreiner University as a licensed vocational nurse.”
She says in the last fall class 10 of the 12 original students graduated. Of the two who didn’t, one moved to be back with her family, and one dropped when she got a job. One of the successful “transformations” was a woman who started the 12 weeks with no relationship with God, or her daughter. In the graduation speech required of every student, she related how she now had a firm relationship with each, and that her new faith in God keeps her moving forward instead of backward.
“That isn’t our doing,” Vandiver says. “The two of us who are paid, and our 400 volunteers, are here as instructors. It’s God who makes the changes, and not just in our students. When a woman transforms, it creates a ripple effect which affects her family, the business where she finds employment, and the greater community. We are already preparing for our next session, which starts the second week of February.”
Vandiver says her job as executive director is to oversee the program, which became a 501(c)3 in 2000. She talks to local employers to find out what skills they need in employees, and makes changes in the CWJC curriculum where changes are needed. She’s also responsible for fundraising to keep the programs running, and spends a lot of time speaking about the program to increase community awareness, for potential students, supporters, and employers.
“I also partner with other local non-profit organizations,” she says. “We work closely with Mercy Gate Ministries, Arms of Hope, Sōzō Home, Hill Country Crisis Council, and Families in Literacy.”
Vandiver says she was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, and didn’t think she would ever leave. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1977, then earned a bachelor of arts in business administration and accounting from the University of Texas – Arlington. She worked as an accounting pay supervisor for Tandy Crafts in Fort Worth, but in 1983 moved to Kerrville to be closer to her in-laws.
She started a home-based accounting business while she raised her two boys. She says, “I home-schooled them when homeschooling was not cool. My oldest son, Richard, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after 9-11 and served for four years. He spent six years in Ukraine as a missionary, then returned to college and earned his PhD in neuropsychology last May. He interned with the Veteran’s Administration, and now works for them. He and his wife, Anya, have a son, Jacob.
“My younger son, William, graduated from a BMW school in Houston, and a year after high school became a BMW auto technician in Austin, where he is married to Page. They have made three trips to Haiti as worship leaders.”
She says she became active in Impact Christian Fellowship, and became their administrative assistant and book store manager in 2008. She is also a member of Kerr County Women’s Chamber, and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. In 2013 she came to CWJC as assistant director, and when long-time Executive Director Ann Buck retired, was promoted to ED in September of 2022.
“I live what I teach the women who come to CWJC, from Proverbs 3: 5-6,” she says. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
