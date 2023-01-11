Transformers
Buy Now

Executive Director Edna Vandiver, left, plans a party for Christian Women’s Job Corps alumni with administrative assistant, teacher, and CWJC graduate Courtney Ayala; and volunteer Angela Grenwelge. They have the support of 400 volunteers, including skilled teachers, individual mentors, people from more than 30 churches, professionals from various fields, and generous donors. CWJC is already preparing for the next session, which starts the second week of February.

Executive Director Edna Vandiver says her mission at Kerrville’s Christian Women's Job Corps is to provide a safe, Christ-centered environment that encourages spiritual, professional, and personal growth to transform women, families and communities.

“We offer two 12-week sessions per year,” Vandiver says. “The women come Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They start the day with a Bible study. We believe in Jeremiah 29:11, ‘For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.’ It’s not an accident that each of them is here. They are created with a plan and a purpose, and once each woman knows what God created her to be it’s much easier to find that plan and purpose.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.