Cramer directs SU’s undergrad, graduate studies in education

Dr. Neva Virginia Cramer, Schreiner University’s director of education and graduate studies in education, says she works statewide with other deans of education to insure Schreiner students follow the educator preparation program, and graduate ready to teach in Texas schools.
“Our undergraduates follow two paths,” she says. “Those who choose to teach early childhood through fourth grade, and those who intend to teach fourth through eighth grade, earn a bachelor of arts in multi-disciplinary studies. They specialize in math and science; or English, language arts and reading. Those who will go into teaching seventh through 12th grade major in the subject they want to teach, with a minor in education.”
She says teachers who wish to advance their careers can also come to Schreiner for a master of education. “They need a bachelors degree with a 3.0 grade point average, but once they qualify the SU master’s degree is one of the best-kept secrets in the Hill Country. The curriculum includes instructional leadership, curriculum and instruction, and administrative and educational leadership, and it can all be completed online in nine months, but with personalized instruction. It's a bargain, compared to many schools, at $9,000.”
Teachers who wish to become a school principal have to earn a principal certification, she says, and once they have a MEd teachers can qualify with another year of instruction, again online.
She adds, “Our graduate studies programs are perfect for those who are working while they go to school.”
Cramer says her students also have opportunities outside the classroom. “We have a lot of partnerships in the Hill Country, giving students and the community chances to cooperate, and which can lead to post-graduation employment.”
Beyond her work at Schreiner, Cramer says she is also active in the Education Deans of Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and is currently a member of their board of directors. She has formerly served the organization as vice-president and president. On a larger scale, she also works with the Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, and was formerly their executive director. TACTE is an organization serving both independent and state colleges and universities. At their last state convention, in October of 2022, TACTE honored Cramer with their Joyce Hardin Service Award.
She is also a member of the Texas education umbrella Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education.
Cramer says her father was drafted during the Korean Conflict, so she was born in Augusta, Ga. Once his service was over they moved to Baytown, where Cramer graduated from Sterling High School in 1973. She started her higher education at Lee College, in Baytown, studying theater. She transferred to what was then Southwest Texas State University, and appeared in a production of “Once Upon a Mattress.” She completed her bachelor of arts at Louisiana State University, and went on to earn her MA and PhD there.
“That’s where I became involved with the Aubin Lane Theater,” she says. “I made theater friends for life there. Besides stage performances we appeared on local television, and even some movies. Everybody was shooting movies in Baton Rouge. One of my favorite roles was shooting a scene with Jessica Lange. She had to meet everyone who would appear with her, and I took my two-year-old daughter to see her.”
Cramer says she also met her husband in the theater. “I was playing Jan in a production of ‘Grease,’ and Charles Cramer was onstage as one of the teenagers and playing in the band. We were married in December of 1982. We had four daughters, Noel, Hope, Rachel and Bekah. Noel, though, was born with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency, which meant she had no immune system. She died before she was two years old. Hope just graduated from Schreiner’s nursing program, with honors, and Bekah is getting married later this year.”
Cramer says she started her education career teaching English and theater for 10 years at the Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge, so her children could attend. She also became an adjunct professor at LSU. In 2007 she was promoted to full professor, and taught for a year.
She says she enjoys traveling, both with her children and with students, and has visited Paris and Italy. She is also a passionate antiquer, and in March will attend the Round Top Festival.
She says she found Schreiner University by accident. “My parents, Albert and Norma Gage, had moved to Kerrville. In 2008 I came down to visit them, but I didn’t know Schreiner was here until I met the university’s provost. He offered me a job, and we moved in two weeks. As it says in Jeremiah 29:11, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
