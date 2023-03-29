Cramer directs SU’s undergrad, graduate studies in education
Dr. Neva Virginia Cramer, Schreiner University’s director of education and graduate studies in education, says her office is in the Alumni House. An avid antiquer, she adds, “The building dates from 1923, and was originally the university president’s home. Now it houses Schreiner’s education programs.”

Dr. Neva Virginia Cramer, Schreiner University’s director of education and graduate studies in education, says she works statewide with other deans of education to insure Schreiner students follow the educator preparation program, and graduate ready to teach in Texas schools.

“Our undergraduates follow two paths,” she says. “Those who choose to teach early childhood through fourth grade, and those who intend to teach fourth through eighth grade, earn a bachelor of arts in multi-disciplinary studies. They specialize in math and science; or English, language arts and reading. Those who will go into teaching seventh through 12th grade major in the subject they want to teach, with a minor in education.”

