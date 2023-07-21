Introducing First Presby’s new pastor

by Tim Summerlin
July 2 was a day full of meaning for the members of First Presbyterian Church Kerrville. We were able at last to welcome the Rev. Jasiel Hernandez Garcia and Jessie Traweek Garcia to our midst.
Of course, many of us had the opportunity to speak with them on the day of their call in May, and some since then during the move-in process. But now they are officially a part of us.
The church thought that it would be helpful to supplement the biographical material shared with the congregation earlier, and so we offer the result of an interview conducted over coffee and an iced chai with espresso (in Jasiel’s case) at Pint & Plow.
Jasiel Hernandez Garcia grew up in Orizaba, a city on the highway from Vera Cruz to Mexico City. His was an extended family with beloved grandparents at its head. His grandfather was a respected Presbyterian pastor in the city and a teacher at a church-related school. His grandmother had been a missionary on the border, where the two met, and she was a leader in the Orizaba church community.
Jasiel’s mother became a pre-school teacher after her divorce. She and her two sons shared the grandparents’ homestead with her sister Miriam and family. Jasiel was familiar with Presbyterian Pan American School from his youth, as two uncles had studied there. It was natural for him to make that move when he reached high school age. However, it was a major step, because it put him as a young teen on his own hundreds of miles from home and with still sketchy English skills. But Pan American proved to be formative for him, with its welcoming atmosphere, its diversity of teaching models, and the friends he developed. One student, Juan, two years older, in particular befriended him. Juan led the Bible-study group, and he groomed Jasiel to lead it in time. Jasiel provided similar mentoring when he was a senior for a younger colleague.
With a grandfather and uncles in the ministry, one might imagine that Jasiel would be naturally drawn in that direction. He confirms that a grandfather who “loved” his work as preacher and teacher offered a powerful model. But, as he laughingly says, it was almost as if this was the “family business,” and he felt some resistance to its pull. It was only in his senior year at Schreiner University that he felt a strong interest in the ministry. Armed with his degree in marketing, he matriculated to Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary to explore that call.
Two great influences at APTS were theology professor Dr. Cindy Rigby and Eric Wall, professor of sacred music. Rigby offered a teaching model that helped shape Garcia’s thinking. He participated with Wall in a summer program at Montreat that nurtured his sense of ministry. Ultimately, the APTS experience convinced him he was following the right path, and he developed his interest in further study leading to possible seminary teaching.
Following graduation in 2018, Jasiel served as resident pastor at Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis under Rev. Chris Henry. Second Presbyterian was the initiator of what has become a program, and Henry proved another valuable mentor. Jasiel’s work involved him in both urban, large church programs and in service at smaller churches beyond Indianapolis. The newly ordained pastor concluded that parish ministry, not further study, was his call for the present.
Back in Austin, he had met a young woman completing her master’s degree in German at the University of Texas, then accepting a teaching position in Round Rock. Jasiel was teaching a confirmation class in a Methodist church, and there he and Jessie met on Easter in 2016. In 2018, they agreed to follow their professions while maintaining a long-distance relationship as an engaged couple. In 2019, on Pentecost weekend, Jasiel Garcia was ordained and Jessie and he were married. The young couple then accepted a call to Central Presbyterian in Atlanta, Ga., where the new pastor focused on his duties in mission and congregational life. After the departure of the senior pastor, he took on additional responsibilities. Now, after chaperoning nine of Jessie’s students on a June trip to Germany and Austria, Jasiel and Jessie bring their talents to the Hill Country.
Our Pastor Nominating Committee was excited to bring this call to the congregation, and the congregation just as eager to accept it unanimously. What does our new pastor see himself as bringing to First Presbyterian Kerrville? First, an energy dedicated to “making sure there is enough room for everyone,” he says. His conviction that our mission grows directly from the love of God means we can be a “home for all.” Pastor Jasiel believes that his experience “doing a little of everything in parish ministry” offers sound preparation for his new pastorate.
How do Jasiel and Jessie relax and spend their time off? He is a lover of both biking and walking. That latter activity is often in the company of Dudley, their chow mix. Jessie is a voracious reader. She loves sewing and quilting and has found Crossfit an excellent way to stay in shape. Those of you who share some of those interests take note. Meanwhile, Jasiel affirms that both are excited to step into a new setting where they can develop as a family, open to mutual investment in new friendships.
The people of First Presbyterian Church Kerrville welcome that same prospect of mutual growth as a faith community.
