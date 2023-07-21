Introducing First Presby’s new pastor

Rev. Jasiel Hernandez Garcia and his wife, Jessie Traweek Garcia, were formally welcomed by the congregation at First Presbyterian Church on July 2.

by Tim Summerlin

July 2 was a day full of meaning for the members of First Presbyterian Church Kerrville. We were able at last to welcome the Rev. Jasiel Hernandez Garcia and Jessie Traweek Garcia to our midst.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.