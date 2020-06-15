Want to learn how to play an instrument? Registration is currently underway for the Salvation Army’s Summer Kroc School of Music. This eight-week program, starting June 15, will offer group lessons available in guitar and drums.
Learn at your own pace and improve your skills by playing under the guidance of one of our expert musicians. Program will end with a final showcase featuring all students in all classes. Private lessons also available in voice.
Parents can register their children online at www.KerrvilleKroc.org or by visiting the Kerrville Kroc Center, or online at www.kerrvillekroc.org.
Registration fees for group lessons are only $35 for Kroc/Boys & Girls Club Members, or $45 for potential members for the entire eight weeks. Private lessons start at $25 per lesson. Registration ends June 14.
For additional information, contact them at 315-5762.
